Perth's First Burger Fest Is Happening This Weekend Only And It's Gonna Be Huge

They are calling it, the Burg-A-Palooza and even if you're not the biggest burger fan, this gigantic grease fest will no doubt have something for everyone.

Did we mention it's free entry too?

So, take note, we'll see you down at 33 Rudloc Rd, Morley at 12pm sharp.

You can expect the appearance of local faves such as Johnny’s Burgers, Meet & Bun, Short Order Burger Co., Upperhand Burgers and of course, Varsity.

Feral Brewing will also be attending the event and pouring some of Perth's best burger beverages while you kick back to live music which will be pumpin' all day to keep the good times rolling.

We suggest you skip brekkie for this one and see how many burgers you can ho-down, cause it is gonna be HUGE.

