Perth Zoo Needs Your Help Naming Their New Baby Giraffe Member

The new baby with mum Kitoto straight after birth. Source: Perth Zoo

Perth Zoo is accepting name suggestions for Perth Zoo’s newest giraffe member!

The adorable female calf was born to mum Kitoto and dad Armani on September 3 and will be on display to the public in time for the school holidays.

This is Kitoto’s third calf and Armani’s fourth!

The name suggestions must be of an African dialect and the entries closing is on October 7 so get your suggestion in quick!

Here’s your warm and fuzzy content dose of the new addition to the clan!

“The birth of the giraffe calf at Perth Zoo is an exciting wildlife conservation achievement which speaks to the success of their breeding program." - Environment Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson

A new, exciting development in the breeding program is set for October when another pregnant adult female giraffe Ellie is expected to deliver her baby.

