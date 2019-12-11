The Extended Shopping Hours Across Perth This Christmas
Christmas is approaching fast, and whether you're on top of your shopping list or know you'll be rushing to grab those last-minute presents, here is the full list of hours throughout December for all your shopping needs!
Check out the times for Westfield Carousel, Innaloo and Whitford City:
MON 17 DEC - 9AM – 9.00PM
TUE 18 DEC - 9AM – 9.00PM
WED 19 DEC - 9AM – 9.00PM
THU 20 DEC - 9AM – 9.00PM
FRI 21 DEC 9AM – 9.00PM
SAT 22 DEC - 8AM – 6.00PM
SUN 23 DEC - 9AM – 6.00PM
MON 24 DEC - 8AM – 6.00PM
TUE 25 DEC - CLOSED (Christmas Day)
WED 26 DEC - 8AM – 6.00PM
THU 27 DEC - 9AM – 9.00PM
FRI 28 DEC - 9AM – 5.30PM
SAT 29 DEC - 9AM – 5.00PM
SUN 30 DEC - 11AM – 5.00PM
MON 31 DEC - 9AM – 5.30PM
TUE 1 JAN - 11AM – 5.00PM
WED 2 JAN - 9AM – 5.30PM
THU 3 JAN - 9AM – 9.00PM
Happy shopping!
