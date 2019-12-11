Christmas is approaching fast, and whether you're on top of your shopping list or know you'll be rushing to grab those last-minute presents, here is the full list of hours throughout December for all your shopping needs!

Check out the times for Westfield Carousel, Innaloo and Whitford City:



MON 17 DEC - 9AM – 9.00PM

TUE 18 DEC - 9AM – 9.00PM

WED 19 DEC - 9AM – 9.00PM

THU 20 DEC - 9AM – 9.00PM

FRI 21 DEC 9AM – 9.00PM

SAT 22 DEC - 8AM – 6.00PM

SUN 23 DEC - 9AM – 6.00PM

MON 24 DEC - 8AM – 6.00PM

TUE 25 DEC - CLOSED (Christmas Day)

WED 26 DEC - 8AM – 6.00PM

THU 27 DEC - 9AM – 9.00PM

FRI 28 DEC - 9AM – 5.30PM

SAT 29 DEC - 9AM – 5.00PM

SUN 30 DEC - 11AM – 5.00PM

MON 31 DEC - 9AM – 5.30PM

TUE 1 JAN - 11AM – 5.00PM

WED 2 JAN - 9AM – 5.30PM

THU 3 JAN - 9AM – 9.00PM

Happy shopping!

