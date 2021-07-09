Perth Residents Are In For A Drenching This Afternoon

Residents in Perth get ready for a storm Friday afternoon.

A cold front is on its way to Perth and the South West Friday afternoon. It includes heavy rain (up to 35-millimetres) and damaging winds up to 90 kilometres per hour.

Rainfall (which may lead to flash flooding) will likely develop from late Friday morning with conditions likely to ease late Friday night.

There are severe weather warnings for Residents from Yanchep to Mandurah as well as Bunbury, Collie and Harvey in the South West.

The Bureau of Meteorology is warning wind gusts could cause damage to homes, property as well as make road conditions hazardous.

Residents are advised to tie any loose items down.

Check the Bureau Of Meteorology regularly for updates or call 1300 659 210.

The next Severe Weather Warning will be at 11:00 am AWST Friday.

