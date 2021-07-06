Perth Lost $245 Million From Last Week's Snap Lockdown

Small businesses left struggling

Perth’s recent lockdown and the implementation of subsequent restrictions generated $245 million in losses for the local economy, according to the Western Australia Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Following the city’s three-day lockdown in April, the state government implemented the Small Business Lockdown Assistance Grants initiative, which gave $2,000 to the small businesses which had been the most severely impacted.

While over $4 million was paid out through the initiative, many said the amount would not suffice for the recent losses.

Sporting venues and recreational attractions, such as zoos and aquariums, had been hoping for the school holiday rush to stimulate business; a hope that was squandered when a handful of Covid cases sent the state into lockdown.

Hit News Team

6 July 2021

