Perth Just Scored This Gin Gelato And We Are Screaming

This is what dreams are made of, we introduce you to your new summer treat.

Gin and tonic gelato. We’re not screaming, you are.

The newly launched Perth Gin has teamed up with local favourites, Whisk Creamery to create this deliciously boozy creation.

To really top things off, you can get your gelato in a cup or this edgy black waffle cone and gets garnished with a slice of dehydrated lemon.

But be warned, the G&T gelato will only be available for a limited time (ie. run don't walk), from Friday 10 January until Friday 17 January, and only from the Northbridge Whisk Creamery store.

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.