Perth Introduces Smart Cameras To Catch Drivers Using Mobiles

New smart cameras will soon be set to catch anyone who is driving whilst using a mobile phone, and not wearing a seatbelt.

The Kwinana Freeway is one of the most congested commuter routes in Perth, and the site of many vehicle collisions.

Smart Cameras On Kwinana Freeway:

Almost a million dollars is being spent to install smart camera devices along the Kwinana Freeway.

The smart cameras will aim to spot any drivers who are doing the wrong thing between Canning Highway and the Narrows Bridge.

With thousands of drivers using this part of the road each day, the cameras are aiming to increase road safety.

Catch the latest headlines and your daily dose of news on The Briefing, with Tom Tilley and Jan Dran, Annika Smethurst and Jamilla Rizvi. Available on Listnr