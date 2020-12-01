PERTH FESTIVAL 2021 - your WA made festival is on it's way this Summer!

The Festival was born out of The University of Western Australia’s annual summer school entertainment nights as a ‘festival for the people’ on 3 January 1953.

Since then, Perth Festival has seeded and cultivated decades of cultural growth as the oldest arts festival in the Southern Hemisphere. It is Australia’s premier curated multi-arts festival and one of the greatest in the world, known for commissioning major new works, celebrating the unique qualities of Perth and engaging diverse audiences.

Every glorious summer the best artists from Western Australia and the world stand shoulder to shoulder in creative unity within the community.

The dates for the 2021 - 23 Perth Festivals are below.

5 Feb – 28 Feb 2021

11 Feb – 6 Mar 2022

10 Feb – 5 Mar 2023

For more: perthfestival.com.au