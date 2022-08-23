Perrottet Pushes To Reduce COVID Isolation To Five Days

As Covid cases begin to ease across the nation, a push has been revived to reconsider isolation periods.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet told reporters on Monday he wants Covid isolation requirements back on the agenda ahead of the next national cabinet meeting.

The premier wants his state and territory counterparts as well as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to look at reducing the isolation period from seven to five days.

“Given where we are we should have a national approach … that’s more beneficial than states going their own way,” Perrottet told reporters yesterday.

But University of South Australia epidemiologist Adrian Esterman warns reducing mandatory isolation requirements will come at a cost.

“Two-thirds of people are still infectious after five days,” he said.

A contentious subject, reducing iso periods was met with little support from medical experts at the last cabinet meeting before Australia hit the Omicron BA.4/5 peak.

"The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) has reiterated its advice on reinfection periods, testing and isolation, mask wearing, vaccine boosters and treatments and called on employers to allow work from home if feasible," Chief Medical Officer, Professor Paul Kelly said in a statement last month.

"All of these recommendations are based on what we know works to either reduce the spread of the virus or protect those at highest risk of severe disease". - Prof Kelly

The majority of Australian jurisdictions relaxed isolation periods from 14 to seven days at the end of last year in a bid to get the economy back on track.

