Perrottet Puffed With Pride As Eased Restrictions Kick In

Premier Dominic Perrottet displayed a certain swagger in his stride on Friday, as his government’s “strategic plan” to reopen the state looked well in hand.

The ambitious Premier boasted that the new relaxed mask rules showed the state is "moving forward".

“It’s great to be back in a packed room, no face masks,” he told reporters.

“The fact that we’re all here today shows … we’re all moving forward.” - Premier Perrottet

Perrottet's modesty comes as the somewhat irksome, yet potentially life-saving face masks are no longer required in most indoor setting, while work-from-home orders have been removed.

Many struggling businesses hope workers returning to the city's once bustling streets could breathe new life back into the CBD.

Likewise, regional shopping strips and tourism destinations hope that relaxed rules, will encourage visitors to return, with a full wallet.

While mask-wearing is no longer mandated in shops they are still required to be worn on public transport, planes and at airports, as well as in hospitals, aged care and in disability facilities.

NSW Health also “strongly recommends” masks be worn indoors when you cannot socially distance, with masks still mandated at indoor music events with more than 1000 revellers.

“Masks are still strongly recommended in any indoor settings where you can’t maintain a safe physical distance from other people,” NSW Health’s Dr Jeremy McAnulty said on Friday.

From Monday students and teachers will also no longer need to undergo bi-weekly rapid antigen tests, that is of course unless they have symptoms.

Meanwhile, primary school and early childhood staff will still need to wear their masks until March 7.

The changes come as NSW reported 7583 cases and six deaths on Friday, with 1,144 patients hospitalised with Covid. Of those 64 are in intensive care including 28 on ventilators.

