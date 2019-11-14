People who work a four day week are happier and more productive than those who work a five day week, according to a new study!

A trial was conducted by New Zealand company Perpetual Guardian, who switched 240 staff from a five day week to a four day week.

An analysis of their work during this period showed that there was no reduction in the amount of work being done!

Most importantly, their pay remained the same. There was no pay cut for working less days.

The staff reported that they felt a reduction in stress levels, and their work life balance had improved.

Staff from University of Auckland and Auckland University of Technology monitored the eight week trial.

Sign us up!

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!