People Who Put Up Their Christmas Decorations Early Are Happier Than Those Who Wait

Some people like to put their Christmas decorations up on November 1st. Others like to hold off until a few days before December 25.

But it turns out the people who decorate early are actually happier than those who wait!

Psychoanalyst Steve McKeown spoke to UniLad and revealed that the more excited you are about Santa shimmying down your chimney, the happier you're going to be!

"Although there could be a number of symptomatic reasons why someone would want to obsessively put up decorations early, most commonly for nostalgic reasons either to relive the magic or to compensate for past neglect. In a world full of stress and anxiety people like to associate to things that make them happy and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of the childhood.

"Decorations are simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement. So putting up those Christmas decorations early extend the excitement!"

Amy Morin, another psychoanalyst, agreed with Steve and linked Christmas nostalgia with childhood memories.

"The holiday season stirs up a sense of nostalgia. Nostalgia helps link people to their personal past and it helps people understand their identity.

"For many putting up Christmas decorations early is a way for them to reconnect with their childhoods. It may be a bittersweet feeling.

"Perhaps the holidays serve as a reminder of when a loved one was still alive. Or maybe looking at a Christmas tree reminds someone of what life was like when they still believed in Santa.

"For people who have lost a loved one, the holidays may serve as a reminder of happy times they had with that person in the past. Decorating early may help them feel more connected with that individual."

So if you haven't got your decorations up yet, what are you waiting for?

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!

Concert In The Clouds - Every Sunday In December!

Find out more about Concert In The Clouds HERE.