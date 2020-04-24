People Have Been Giving Themselves Quarantine Haircuts And The Results Are Not Good

Just let it grow out!

Article heading image for People Have Been Giving Themselves Quarantine Haircuts And The Results Are Not Good

Some people have decided to take matters into their own hands during this pandemic and attempt something they've never done before - a haircut. 

People have been cutting their own hair or cutting the hair of their loved ones, with some very interesting results. 

And while of course some people have nailed it, you mainly want to see the ones that have gone wrong, right?

Check out a few that have been posted on social media:

Post
Post
Post
Post
Post

 

Post
Post

Oh well! There's still time to grow out these disasters!

Entertainment News Team

4 hours ago

