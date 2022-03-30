People Have Already Spent This Much Time Streaming Bridgerton Season 2!

Bridgerton is #1 on Netflix in Australia and most likely around the world too, since SO many people have been tuning in for the second season of the sexy period drama.

The show has set a new record in its first three days, after the season 2 became available on March 25!

The show has been viewed for 193 MILLION hours worldwide, only behind Spanish drama, Money Heist.

As for the second season, it's on its way to surpass 400 million hours by April 3! Not too bad, hey?

It will also be included in the Netflix's top 10 of all-time! And we thought we couldn't move on from The Duke!

One thing we were fascinated with in this season, were the differences between the book.

Based on the books by Julia Quinn, the second book, The Viscount Who Loved Me, has some pretty interesting differences from season 2.

So, we obviously had to find out what they were for you! From Kate's bee sting to the Duke's absence, we know it all. Find out below!

Bridgerton Season 2: The Differences Between The Book & The Show

