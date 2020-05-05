People Are Spamming Chris Hemsworth's Instagram With Their Favourite Breakfast Foods

Chris Hemsworth's Instagram is under attack from people who love breakfast!

But there's a simple explanation.

Our mates Matt Okine and Alex Dyson just launched their new podcast All Day Breakfast, and since they don't have a website yet they've decided that the best place for their fans to communicate with them is on Chris Hemsworth's Instagram.

They asked for listeners to share their favourite breakfast food in the comments on this photo of Chris holding a koala.

And naturally, it didn't take long for people to start commenting and tagging the boys in their posts.

We're sure Chris won't mind! And now we feel a bit hungry....

Check out Matt and Alex's podcast on PodcastOne Australia or listen to the first episode below.