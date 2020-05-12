People Are Making Mini Choc Chip Cookie Cereal In Lockdown And We Are All About It

Not sure if you've been watching all of the latest Tik Tok trends pass us by, but recently mini pancake cereal started trending and it came and went faster than we could say "yes please".

If you missed it, fear not, because some absolute hero has gone ahead and one-upped the pancake cereal creator, bringing us mini chocolate chip cookie cereal, so stand back because we're about to go full Cookie Monster.

This glorious bowl of sugar looks just as good it tastes, so if you're one of the few people planning to emerge from this lockdown, a perfectly chiselled butterfly, look away now because these cookies are impossible to resist.

This absolute masterpiece of a dish has been brought to us by the man behind the dcfoodporn instagram in the US and has made it way too easy for us to replicate.

Justin has gone ahead and attached some very helpful tips to his Instagram post, helping dessert fiends bake the perfect batch of mini cookies, along with instructions on how to prevent them from going soggy (not that we need any help stuffing our faces during lockdown).

The entire concept is surprisingly simple, whip up or buy any pre packaged cookie dough you please, cut it up into small, even pieces, pop a choc chip in the centre and get baking!

To all of you fitness gurus out there, we are truly sorry but to all of you letting go and embracing all of the gloriousness, infinite snack time you have... you're welcome!

