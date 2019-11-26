People Are Fuming About This Incorrect Wheel Of Fortune Answer

Viewers in the US weren't impressed by a wrong answer on Wheel Of Fortune!

Kristen Shaw appeared on the US version of the game show last week, but she didn't have a great time. Kristen and the other contestants were trying to solve four words that all had the word field in common.

The correct answers were “right”, “football”, “left” and “Sally”.

However, when Kristen made her guess, she was told her answer was incorrect because she said the word “and” while listing the words. She said, “Right, football, left and Sally.”

Fellow contestant Bryan Idler then gave the same answer without the word “and”, winning the round.

“Most times I caution people not to add anything, and you maybe didn’t even hear yourself say it, but you threw an ‘and’ in there with the last thing and we have to go by the rules,” host Pat Sajak said during the show.

A show spokesperson later explained, “Our longstanding rule is that in order to have a correct puzzle solve, a contestant must say only what is on the board without adding words. Contestants are thoroughly briefed prior to the show, and Pat often reminds them of this rule when solving a puzzle in this particular category.”

Viewers at home weren't happy, but unfortunately that is the way the show goes. And there was some good news for Kristen, because a Nashville based tourism company has decided to treat her to the trip she would have won on the show.

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!

Hughesy And His Kids Were Evacuated During Frozen 2