People Are Contouring Their Noses With Forks Because Why Not

If you've given up on contouring because it's really just too hard, we've discovered a weird hack that you might enjoy.

The only new tool you need is a fork - yes, your regular dinner fork.

The hack is currently going viral thanks to this TikTok video which was posted a little while ago:

Look we're not saying this will work for everyone... or even most people. Depending on whether or not your nose aligns with the prongs of a fork might influence the results.

But if you're bored at home and enjoy a bit of contouring experimentation, why not try it? The worst that can happen is you look a bit silly, and in that case you should film it and post it on TikTok, which will then go viral, turning you into a TikTok star. Off you go then.

Apparently There's A Right And Wrong Way To Put On A Bra

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!