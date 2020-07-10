People Are Contouring Their Noses With Forks Because Why Not

Worth a try!

If you've given up on contouring because it's really just too hard, we've discovered a weird hack that you might enjoy. 

The only new tool you need is a fork - yes, your regular dinner fork.

The hack is currently going viral thanks to this TikTok video which was posted a little while ago:

Look we're not saying this will work for everyone... or even most people. Depending on whether or not your nose aligns with the prongs of a fork might influence the results. 

But if you're bored at home and enjoy a bit of contouring experimentation, why not try it? The worst that can happen is you look a bit silly, and in that case you should film it and post it on TikTok, which will then go viral, turning you into a TikTok star. Off you go then. 

Entertainment News Team

