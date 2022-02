With the number of social media apps and platforms for people to be unfaithful, it turns out there's another one to look out for that's right under our noses!

Lise & Sarah of "Halfternoons" were gobsmacked to learn about an iPhone hack that lets you communicate with other people completely undetected, and everyone has it on their iPhones!

Take a listen!

Halfternoons is daily, half-hour podcast on the Listnr network