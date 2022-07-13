Pensioners And Australians On Welfare To Expect Massive Boost To Payments

Pensioners along with Australians on welfare will soon be receiving a significant boost to their payments.

Pensioners and welfare recipients are set to receive the biggest boost to their fortnightly welfare in over 10 years.

As the cost of living continues to increase with inflation, Australians are expected to receive larger payments in September when rates are indexed.

Australians on a basic age pension are set to receive approximately an extra $43.20 a fortnight on top of their standard $900.80 so long as the growth in Consumer Price Index increases by up to 4.8 percent.

The latest model estimates that payments should increase by at least $25.50 which is still significantly higher than last year’s $20.20 increase.

Welfare rates are also set to increase including Jobseeker which is expected to increase by as much as $30.80 per fortnight and Youth Allowance which is expected to increase by up to $15.

The increases will ensure welfare and pension payments will keep up with inflation rates of between five and seven percent.

The rates which are set to be decided on in September, will help Australians on pensions and welfare to afford basic necessities including groceries and fuel as the cost of living continues to climb.

