Penny Wong Puts China On Notice During Speech To United Nations

Australia is using the United Nations in New York to call on China and the global community to ramp up pressure on Moscow.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong told the UN General Assembly in New York, that we cannot be passive when “big powers flout the rules”.

Delivering Australia’s national statement to the UN General Assembly, Senator Wong said:

“Aside from terrible damage and loss of life in Ukraine, Russia’s invasion is compounding human suffering,” she said.

“We must ensure that competition does not escalate into conflict.”

The Foreign Minister warned that an invasion like Russia’s of Ukraine should not be repeated in the Indo-Pacific, referring to China’s growing military agitation in the region.

“Because if conflict were to break out in the Indo-Pacific, it would be catastrophic – for our people and our prosperity.”

Senator Wong reiterated to world leaders that countries with Russian ties must use their influence to deliver peace.

“In this pursuit, the world looks to China, a great power, a permanent member of the Security Council, with a ‘no limits partnership’ with Russia,” Senator Wong told UN delegates in New York.

“Mr Putin’s weak and desperate actions underline the threats that nuclear weapons pose to us all.”

