Penn Badgley Talks 'You' Season 4

Warning: This article contains spoilers for 'You' Season 3

Well, we can safely say ‘You’ Season 3 certainly lived up to the hype!

Seeing a certifiably batty couple try to salvage their marriage after realising suburbia isn’t the place for them may be grim, but it sure makes for good television (*ahem* The Osbournes *ahem*).

With Joe leaving San Francisco’s Madre Linda for the City of Love (which we've only just realised the irony of), we have to wonder… What’s next?

Catch the 'You' Season 4 Teaser:

In a recent interview with TV Line, Penn Badgley revealed what we can expect to see from Joe Goldberg in the upcoming fourth season.

“I think if Joe finds Marienne, he’ll live happily ever after and have beautiful babies. He’ll learn to speak French, he’ll become a writer, they’ll spend a lot of time along the Seine and they’ll send their kids to school in Sweden,” Badgley said, sarcastically.

“No, I think Joe will remain the same. Someone this profoundly ill, disturbed, traumatized and violent has a serious hurdle before them if they’re ever going to heal and change. I don’t know if it’s possible for someone who’s that far gone.”

Whether season four is genuinely going to be set in Paris has yet to be confirmed, but we can't imagine a more beautiful city to be subjected to Joe's unbridled chaos.

