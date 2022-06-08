Penn Badgley Reveals 'You' Season 4 Will Feature 'Some Other Familiar Faces'

Oh hello, You…

With filming underway for the next instalment of Netflix’s most popular murder/thriller/romance series, we’re eagerly awaiting the release of ‘You’ Season 4!

The most recent season had a rather dramatic conclusion, with Joe moving to Europe to pursue his new obsession after supposedly killing his wife, Love.

We know, we know, they’ve said she’s dead and we’ll only be seeing her in flashbacks, but we’ve got our doubts!

In a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, Penn Badgley elaborated on what we can expect to see next time we get a visit from Joe Goldberg.

For starters, Badgley has revealed the next instalment will predominantly take place in London, as opposed to the City of Love (as the S3 finale led us to believe).

“To be real, it’s [because it’s] cheaper [to film in London],” he admitted.

While we’ve swapped out the Madre Linda for the UK, scenery won’t be the only change coming to the series.

“The tone is similar but it’s shifting, in that there is a different format,” Badgley said of the new season.

“It’s almost like we’re shifting the genre slightly, and I think it works.”

As long as it doesn’t become a sit-com, we’re all for it!

Catch the announcement trailer here:

Perhaps the most intriguing part of the interview came when Badgley revealed what wouldn’t be changing.

Penn announced that Joe and Marianne wouldn’t be the only cast members returning, revealing “there’s also some other familiar faces” coming back to our screens.

What could that possibly mean?! We’ll have to wait until ‘You’ Season 4 releases sometime in 2023 to find out.

