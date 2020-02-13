Pencil In The Foster Agricultural Show Next Weekend!

It's time for the Foster Agricultural Show! Pencil in Saturday, February 22 for a great day out, a reason to catch up with locals & check out what's new in farming.

The show is the foundation of many families & businesses in South Gippsland, showcasing some of the best stock, produce & crafts in the district.

There will be beef and dairy cattle, sheep and shearing, home produce and flowers, handcrafts, poultry, the spectacular dog high jump, horses and live music all in the one day!

You can also expect the (long-awaited) return of competition wood-chopping, presented by the South and Central Gippsland Axemen's Association.

The 2020 show is set to feature new attractions, such as: working dog trials, Felix the Magician, on-farm challenges (one for commercial dairy cows & the silage quality competition), a pet parade & more.

A women’s section to the sheaf-tossing competition has also been added!

Date: Saturday, February 22

Time: 8am

Location: Foster Showgrounds: Station Rd, Foster

For more info, check out https://www.fostershow.com/

