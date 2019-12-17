Peking Duk To Headline Australia's Newest Live Music Series

Hold onto your hats because the Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2020 just announced a truly epic musical line-up!

A new live music series called AusGP Sessions will keep Grand Prix attendees entertained in M-Lane, bringing together the best of food, art and live entertainment.

Best of all, local legends Peking Duk will headline the event.

“We can’t wait to be playing the Grand Prix in 2020. The cars are fast, the drivers are fearless and the crowd is all kinds of madness. Great times ahead!!” Peking Duk said.

They'll be joined by Client Liaison and a host of artists including Bag Raiders (DJ Set), CXLOE, Tigerlily (Live), Mashd N Kutcher, Benson and Yo! Mafia.

“We are so excited to be performing at the Australian Grand Prix. Each year we’d hear the roaring sound of the jets flying over Melbourne, this kinda high-octane energy is what we’re going to channel when we perform after the main race next year,” Client Liaison added.

For more information about AusGP Sessions and to buy your ticket to the Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2020, visit www.grandprix.com.au or call 1800 100 030. AusGP Sessions will run from Thursday 12th – Sunday 15th March 2020. Anyone who buys a Grand Prix ticket will be able to attend AusGP Sessions.

