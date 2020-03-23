Pedestrian Hit By Car In Wyndham Street

Shepparton Crime Investigation Unit detectives are appealing for public assistance after a man was hit by a car in Shepparton on 15 March.

Police have been told two men were leaving a licensed venue when a blue Holden sedan pulled over on Wyndham Street, near the intersection of Fryers Street, about 2.30am.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.



A short verbal altercation occurred through the window of the car before the driver reversed and drove at the pair.

One man managed to jump out of the way but the other, a 21-year-old Kialla man, was struck.

He sustained serious injuries during the incident and was transported to hospital.

The male driver of the car fled the scene and drove east down Fryers Street.

Detectives have released an image of a driver that may be able to assist with their enquiries.



Anyone with information or dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au