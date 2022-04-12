Peak Medical Body Warns Australia's Health Care System Is In Crisis
Covid Tracker: April 12
MJA
With the Federal Election 2022 less than six-weeks away, the country's top medical body warns Australia's primary health care system is in crisis with looming 'catastrophic consequences'.
The Australian Medical Association (AMA) has said both the Coalition and Labor need to put forward clear plans for the country's health sector with real and tangible impact.
AMA Vice President Dr Chris Moy told ABC’s Life Matters that years of underfunding and a major shortage of general practitioners mean the system's future viability is in grave jeopardy.
"In world rankings we've really started to drop back, and I think basically because governments have taken our health system for granted and that is public hospitals, primary care, which is general practice, and also the private health system."
- Dr Moy
In response to the impending election, the AMA has announced its ‘election platform’ for health reform for any responsible in-coming government to adopt to improve Australia’s health care system.
The platform, the AMA’s 2022 Federal Election Statement, outlines measures to improve primary care, public hospitals, and private health with an emphasis on universal access to healthcare and harnessing technology for a future sustainable system.
“The AMA’s election platform informs our leaders of what they should introduce as election commitments, if they want to improve healthcare for all Australians and we’ll be calling out where their election promises fall short,” AMA President Dr Omar Khorshid said.
“We’ve proposed sensible and targeted initiatives, backed up by unique research, that will help fix our health system based on the AMA’s five policy themes: general practice, public hospitals, private health, a health system for all, and a health system for the future.”
- Dr Korshid
Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:
Western Australia
- New cases: 6,349
- Covid-related deaths: 3
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 236 / 7
Northern Territory
- New cases: TBA
- Covid-related deaths: TBA
- Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA
Australian Capital Territory
- New cases: 923
- Covid-related deaths: 0
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 61 / 2
Queensland
- New cases: 7,882
- Covid-related deaths: 6
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 572 / 16
New South Wales
- New cases: 15,334
- Covid-related deaths: 11
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,584 / 70
Victoria
- New cases: 10,293
- Covid-related deaths: 12
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 376 / 19
South Australia
- New cases: 4,401
- Covid-related deaths: 6
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 232 / 12
Tasmania
- New cases: 2,050
- Covid-related deaths: 2
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 55 / 3
New Zealand
- New cases: 11,063
- Covid-related deaths: 16
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 622 / 23
