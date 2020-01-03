Pavlova Boards Are SO Last Year, Say Hello To Pancake Platters!

We all saw the DIY pavlova board trend take over our screens last year but this is 2020 and what better way to kick off the new decade than with PANCAKES.

So, here we are.

We bring you pancake platters which are the new and improved idea sweeping the nation.

All you need to do is get yourself a cute wooden board, mini pancakes (homemade or store-bought, depends on how far you wanna go), toppings of your choice and an array of sweet dips to flavour up your pancake your way!

Perfect for picky pancake eaters! Everyone gets to make their own custom pancake just the way they like it.

They are literally the perfect BYO party idea or just a nice surprise for that special someone in bed.

So there is no need to revert back to a basic cheese board anytime soon because we have enough mouth-watering pancake platter inspo to last you all year long!

You are welcome, again.

