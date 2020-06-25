Pavier Amusements Are Heading To The Entrance!

Pavier Amusements have partnered with Central Coast Council to bring all our favourite rides to The Entrance Memorial Park these school holidays! And they are doing something that has never been done before on the Coast....

Monday - Wednesday of both weeks during the school holidays, they're offering unlimited rides for only $35! That includes all of the favourites such as the Ferris Wheel, Dodgem Cars, as well as their brand new ride The Wipeout! Unlimited rides are only from Monday - Wednesday during 2 sessions between 10:30am-2:30pm & 1:30-3:30pm. That's right, it's 2 hours of unlimited fun!

The Entrance is coming back to life, Unlimited rides for just $35!

WHAT: Pavier Amusements at The Entrance Memorial Park

WHEN: July School Holidays

WHERE: Memorial Park, 46 Marine Parade, The Entrance.

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!

Here's Something You May Have Missed!