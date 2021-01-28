Paulini Reveals Who She Thinks Will Take Home The ‘I’m A Celeb’ Crown

Last night, Australia watched on as Paulini became the latest celebrity evicted from the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

Speaking with the Hit Network’s Nick, Jess & Ducko this morning, Paulini discussed how hard she found opening up to the other celebs when she first entered the jungle. She also revealed who she thinks will take home the crown in the end!

Take a listen:

