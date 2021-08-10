Paul Walker's Daughter Announces Her Engagement In An Adorable Post & How Time Flies! 

It's been nearly eight years since the world tragically lost the Fast & Furious star, but it looks like his little girl is all grown up!

Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, took to Instagram to confirm that she is engaged with her new boo, Louis Thornton-Allan.

Check out the ring!

In the video, it looks like the 22-year-old model is holding back tears of excitement as she hides behind her new sparkly diamond on vaycay in a pool.

While it was only just a few weeks ago the couple confirmed their relationship status publicly, it looks like the pair couldn't be happier!

Congratulations to the happy couple!

