Paul Rudd Becomes Besties With A Bullied 12-Year-Old Boy

Just when we thought we couldn’t love Paul Rudd more than we already do, 2021’s Sexiest Man Alive has once again outdone himself!

The story begins with a 12-year-old boy named Brody and his mum Cassandra, who told TODAY Parents her son ‘cries to [her] pretty much every day’ because he’s having a hard time with the other kids at school.

After all his classmates refused to sign his yearbook, Cassandra spotted a devastating note Brody had written to himself (“I hope you make some more friends”), which prompted her to reach out to other parents through the school’s Facebook page.

Find out what Big Brother's Aleisha had to say about her relationship with Joel:

Following Cassandra’s post, a group of good-natured teens from other year groups caught up with Brody to sign his yearbook – an experience he would go on to describe as the best day of his life.

Shortly after the TODAY Parents article was published, Paul Rudd reached out to set up a FaceTime call with the hard-done-by student.

While Brody didn’t initially recognise the 53-year-old Clueless star, Rudd’s mention of Ant-Man made him realise exactly who he was talking to.

Rudd shared some words of wisdom with the student before sending him a note and an Ant-Man helmet, signed 'for my good friend Brody when he takes over the world.'

What a good egg!

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: