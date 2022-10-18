Pat Cummins Named As Australia ODI Captain

Pat Cummins has been named as Aaron Finch’s successor and will take charge of Australia’s cricket one-day team.

Already at the helm of the Test side, chief selector George Bailey said it was a “no brainer” to elect Cummins as captain.

"On-field captaincy is one part of leadership - I think Pat brings that - but he also brings a hell of a lot of other great qualities,” Bailey said.

"It's very much a campaign focus towards the 2023 World Cup. I think we've got 14 (ODI) games before that World Cup, and Pat is the perfect person to lead us to that.

"I don't expect Pat to play every one-day game in the lead-up to the World Cup [and] I'd expect we might see two or three guys take the captaincy for a game at some stage."

The 29-year-old fast-bowler acknowledged he has “significant shoes to fill” following Finch’s departure after a slump in form.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed playing under Finchy and have learnt an enormous amount from his leadership," Cummins said.

"They are significant shoes to fill, although we are extremely fortunate to have a one-day squad with a huge amount of experience."

Cummins’ appointment has raised questions again whether Cricket Australia will overturn its decision to ban David Warner from leadership positions for life following the ball-tampering saga back in 2018.

The body is re-writing its code of conduct which could see Warner’s penalty revoked, however the selection board said it wasn’t in a position to wait to see if he had become eligible for captaincy.

Australia's next ODI match is against England on November 17, following the Twenty20 World Cup.

