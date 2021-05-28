Dozens of Victorian passengers traveling from the Ghan have checked into hotel quarantine in Adelaide after being booted off the train.

This luxury train makes a return journey from Darwin to Adelaide, passing through Katherine and Alice Springs. A passenger pays up to $3000-$11 000 for this trip.

According to ABC News, South Australia's Chief Public Health Officer Professor Nicola Spurrier said some passengers on the Ghan had been at a number of exposure sites in Greater Melbourne.

SA responses to Victorian Covid-19 outbreak:

Spurrier discussed with the Northern Territory government that passengers would go to Alice Springs to quarantine.

Guests departing from Alice Springs on the southbound train, along with those who disembarked from Adelaide on the Indian Pacific, were also placed into accommodation overnight.

