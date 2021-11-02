Pass 'GO' With These Monopoly Boards For Every Member Of The Fam!

The game that turns makes families fight has given us even more reasons to play! That's right, I'm talking about Monopoly, but not just the OG game, but fun editions they've come out with. Christmas is around the corner, so now is really the time to start your shopping. And let's be real, who doesn't love a game of Monopoly?!

We've rounded up some of the most exciting editions of Monopoly that you need to get your hands on:

The festive season starts here with this very special Christmas Edition of Monopoly! Play as Rudolph, a snowman or Santa himself! You'll travel around the board collecting your favourite things from the season of goodwill: from Santa and his reindeer, to a full festive feast, via decorating the tree and doing your Christmas shopping! Get yours here.

Move around the board recruiting Looney Tunes characters and taking shots at the basket! It includes a plastic basketball hoop and launcher that goes right on the board. Dazzle on the court and sink baskets to earn points! Get yours here.

Move around the gameboard as The Child, buy and sell Hideouts and Common Houses, and follow the actions on the Camtono cards and Bounty Puck cards! Get yours here.

Designed with the Super Mario enthusiast in mind, and buy, sell, and trade locations from iconic Super Mario games! It features beloved characters and themes through the years, all the way back to 1985 and the first Super Mario Bros. video game. This Monopoly game features a question block with sound effects that can change a player's luck. Toad houses and Princess Peach's castles replace houses and hotels! Get yours here.

Monopoly Australia gives Australia’s best-loved board game a fresh twist with the nation’s favourite destinations up for grabs! Explore the icons and enjoy the customised cards, offering players the chance to sell their State-of-Origin tickets or sell their lamingtons at the school fete! Players can even collect a bundle if their nag wins the Melbourne Cup! Get yours here.

Play as either Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Monica, Joey or Chandler by choosing one of the exclusive tokens which are iconic to the gang; will it be Rachel's handbag, Ross' dinosaur, Chandler's sweater vest or even Phoebe's acoustic guitar? Get yours here.

Build wooden greenhouses to collect more rent and invest in solar and wind utilities! In this edition of Monopoly, greenhouses and dice are made of FSC certified wood from well-managed forests, and tokens are made with plant-based plastic derived from sugarcane. The package, gameboard, game guide, money, cards, storage bag, insert, and money tray are made with 100% recycled paper! Get yours here.

Hayden Christensen To Return As Darth Vader

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!