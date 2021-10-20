Partial Human Remains Found In Brian Laundrie Manhunt

Police tent has been set up where remains were found. Source: Mike Sington, Twitter

It's possible the manhunt for Brian Laundrie, the sole person of interest in the murder of Gabby Petito, will now come to an end.

Partial remains have been found earlier on Thursday, underwater in an area of Carlton Reserve nearby Laundrie’s parents home in Florida with a backpack believed to contain Brain’s belongings found nearby.

An autopsy will now be conducted to identify the remains.

FBI Tampa special agent Michael McPherson made a brief statement to reporters just five hours after law enforcement made the discovery.

“Earlier today, investigators found what we believe to be human remains, a backpack and a notebook belonging to Brian Laundrie,” Mr McPherson said.

Engaged couple Brian and Gabby were travelling across the country in a converted van since July. It’s believed the couple engaged in a fight before Brian returned to his parent’s house in their van on September 1st, without Gabby.

Gabby’s parents reported her missing after several days without hearing from her and Laundrie's parents failed to return their calls. Brian vanished on September 14, telling his parents he was going on a hike. He has been subject to a large-scale police manhunt since then, aided by helicopters, police dogs and drones. Gabby's remains were found on September 29 in Wyoming’s Bridger-Tenton National Forest, a place it’s believed the couple visited. Her autopsy revealed her death was caused by strangulation and the manner was a homicide.

More to come.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.