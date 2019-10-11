Parramatta Lanes Festival Is Back, Bringing Beats, Eats & Art To The West!

This month, Parramatta CBD is set to be transformed into a food and culture haven as Parramatta Lanes festival decends on the west .

From October 15th - 18th, 14 lanes across the city will come alive with more than 50 food stalls, five bars, and an incredible program of live music acts and commissioned art installations.

The extensive food offerings include cuisines spanning many cultures and will be provided by favourite restaurants like Butter, Monkey’s Corner, Berlin Bangers, Chophouse, and Jamaican Delight.

Those who like something on the sweeter side will be treated to desserts from Koi Desserts and Bearded Bakers.

Oh and there will be lots of wine and CHEESE!

As for the music, the lineup is as eclectic as Parra itself, with everything from K-pop and Bollywood, to ‘90s bangers and future jazz.

Parramatta Artists’ Studios will be open for the public to experience an immersive, specially commissioned, multi-sensory experience created by resident studio artist Louise Zhang. Various other art instillations will also be on display throughout the festival.

If all the food, music and art wasn’t enough, the Eat Street carpark rooftop is also being transformed into an “Old Skool Party” complete with Rave Bingo from Bingo Loco, as well as a human-sized Pacman Maze - yes, please!!

“Parramatta Lanes brings the community together for a huge celebration of food and culture,” City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Andrew Wilson said.

“We are now in our eighth year and are expecting more than 100,000 people from across Sydney to come along and experience this amazing event. The festival’s large and diverse program means that there is something for everyone spread across hidden laneways and pocket parks in our CBD.”

Find out more about Parramatta Lanes here!

