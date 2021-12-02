Parliament Adjourned After Former SA Premier Tests Positive For Covid

Former SA Premier Jay Weatherill has tested positive to Covid forcing parliament to be adjourned.

Parliament has been shut down as Covid tracers work to find the source and possible contacts of latest positive case, former Premier Jay Weatherill.

SA Governor Frances Adamson has also been identified as a close contact of Weatherill after meeting with the former Premier on Sunday afternoon.

A statement released on Thursday said despite returning a negative Covid test, Governor Adamson is isolating in Government House for “as long as advised by SA Health”.

While Governor Adamson is isolating, Lieutenant-Governor Professor Brenda Wilson will be stepping up as state administrator.

Mr Weatherill attended an event in Norwood on Saturday where three other people later tested positive for Covid.

Two of these cases are men in their 50’s who are understood to have picked up the virus from an interstate visitor.

It is believed Weatherill tested positive for the virus after attending a school reunion at Norwood Theatre Bugs building in east Adelaide on Saturday evening.

He was informed of his positive test result just after 8PM on Wednesday evening and was immediately transported to Tom’s Court medi-hotel.

Mr Weatherill had been isolating before receiving his results after finding out the theatre was listed as an exposure site.

Parliament has since been adjourned to Thursday morning as contact tracers continue to work.

