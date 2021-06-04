Parking Sensor Trial Gets Underway in Albury CBD

Albury Council will launch their car park sensors trial along busy CBD roads on July 17 as part of a two-year trial.

The monitoring system made up of electronic devices have been installed beneath 172 parking bays in Olive Street, between Dean and Swift streets, Dean Street between Kiewa and David streets and in Kiewa Street between Dean and Smollet street.

The buried devices will record when vehicles drive into and out of parking spaces and feed the information back to council rangers for enforcement.

Albury Mayor Kevin Mack said the sensors would monitor occupancy rates, the number of vehicles in the streets and a car's length of stay, which council could use to inform decision making.

"Council prefers drivers do the right thing and vacate spaces when their time is up, but fines will be issued as per our usual practice if drivers overstay." - Albury Mayor Kevin Mack

The effectiveness of the system is being assessed over a two-year trial period

