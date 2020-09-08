Parents Warned To Keep Kids Off TikTok Over Graphic Video

Parents have been warned to keep their children off TikTok today due to a shockingly graphic video on the platform.

The video purportedly shows the man taking his own life and is reported to be hidden within unrelatated videos.

Parents are urged to keep their children off the social media app and to check in with them.

If you require advice or assistance, the following services can offer counselling and support; Lifeline PH 13 11 14, Beyond Blue PH 1300 22 4636, Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800