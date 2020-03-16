Parents Are Obsessing Over This Hack To Teach Kids About Germs!

So simple!

Article heading image for Parents Are Obsessing Over This Hack To Teach Kids About Germs!

Washing your hands and preventing the spread of germs is more important now than ever before, but of course, sometimes it’s hard to get the little ones to understand.

This is why parents and carers are loving this simple hack for teaching your kids the power of clean hands!

Kelly Rose Sarno, a mother from the US, uploaded this video to Facebook just two days ago and has quickly wracked up over 1.4 million views

Take a look:

Post

Love this!!

PS - she used pepper!

Have you tried this with your little ones? What other tips do you have?

Let us know in our Facebook comments!

Hit News Team

16 March 2020

Article by:

Hit News Team

parenting
coronavirus
kids
