Parents Are Hiring Security To Protect Their Kids At Schoolies

Schoolies week can be a bit of a daunting time for parents of school-leavers, and even Schoolies-goers themselves.

For those with kids partying for a week without supervision in one of Australia's most well known night-life hotspots, Surfers Paradise, a new business idea may peak your interest.

We spoke to General Manager of Protectorp Security, Nick, who explained the Schoolies security service and how you can use it.

Find out more below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.