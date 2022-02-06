Parent Vouchers Kick Off Today As Cases, Hospital Admissions Ease

New South Wales recorded a slight dip in cases with 7,437 new infections detected on Monday, down 456 from the previous day.

Of today's new infections, 3,520 were reported through positive PCR tests, while 3,917 cases were detected from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

Sadly, another 14 lives have been lost with Covid in the past 24-hour reporting period.

Hosptialisations have also eased with 2,099 patients admitted to NSW hospitals with Covid, including 137 in intensive care, down from 2,321 and 147 respectively on Sunday.

Currently, 94 per cent of residents aged over 16 are now fully vaccinated, while over 95 per cent have received their first dose and 43.5 per cent have been triple-vaxxed.

It comes as families with a child aged from 4½ to 18 years enrolled in school during 2021, can apply for the five $50 Parent NSW vouchers to spend on accommodation, entertainment and recreation, live music and the arts from today.

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello urges parents to jump on board and make use of the vouchers.

“We’re encouraging parents and all adults in NSW to take advantage of these various vouchers because they are so good in helping to stimulate the economy,” he said.

“And ultimately helping in particular small businesses that have done it so really hard over the last few years.” - Minister Dominello

The Parent vouchers, which were originally intended to go live in March are accessible via the Service NSW app.

