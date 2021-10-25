Parcel Delays Expected After FedEx Staff Strike

Thousands of FedEx staff have walked off the job as part of a 24-hour strike.

Transport Workers Union said that workers had been concerned over working conditions and had paused industrial action after an agreement was reached.

Parcel delays expected as FedEx staff strike

It’s believed that FedEx tried to extend the agreement and then refused to renegotiate last Friday, which was the cause of Monday’s strike.

We’re wanted that parcels will be delayed due to the strike action, and the backlog of parcels will take longer to distribute.

This is the second time FedEx staff have walked off the job in the past month.

