Paramount+ Announce First International NCIS Series, 'NCIS: Sydney'

NCIS is coming down under, baby!

Paramount+ have announced they’re creating an Australian version of the long-running police thriller, with NCIS: Sydney slated to become the first addition to the franchise to be set outside of the United States.

With ‘NCIS’ literally standing for Naval Criminal Investigative Service, it's only fitting they’d pick our nation’s most famous harbourside city for the series.

While the locale has been announced, we’re yet to hear anything official about the cast, but ViacomCBS have revealed the inaugural international series will introduce a slew of Australian characters.

Production is set to kick off some time later this year, with the series slated to drop on Paramount+ and Network 10 in 2023.

