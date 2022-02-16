Paramedics Prepare To Strike From Midnight Tonight

Paramedics are preparing to go on strike from midnight tonight vowing not to leave their own stations to fill staff shortages in other locations.

The protest comes off the back of other protests by nurses and midwives on Tuesday over similar staffing issues.

According to an Australian Paramedics Association NSW spokesperson, paramedics are often forced to travel “big distances” to fill gaps in rosters in other areas.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The APA are asking the government to put at least 1,500 extra staff out on the roads, to provide further pandemic payments and a 2.5 percent pay increase.

APA NSW President Chris Kastelan said the government has been aware of these issues for a long time.

“We’ve been telling them for years that we’re fatigued, too thinly resourced, and at risk of burning out. And since Covid we’ve been asked to dig deeper, work longer, and sacrifice more than before,” he said.

“It’s no longer possible to keep expecting us to do so much, with current staffing and conditions.”

According to Mr Kastelan, the government could be looking at a “mass exodus” of some of the most qualified medical staff available of these demands are not met.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.