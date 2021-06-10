Paramedics Across New South Wales Are Ignoring Non-Life-Threatening Calls As Part Of Protest For Higher Wages

Paramedics across New South Wales will only be responding to life threatening calls on Thursday June 10.

This ‘industrial action’ has paramedics demanding that the state government introduces better wages.

Health Services Union Delegate Lani Faruggia said,

“We made this action in a desperation to be recognised. We want to be there for our communities. We are the lowest paid paramedics in our country and our plea for a fair wage have fallen on deaf ears”.

New South Wales Ambulances On Strike:

Despite working on the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government's latest pay rise offer was only 1.5 percent.

Local paramedic Steve Fraser said,

“We understand there will be some disruptions and people may have to get themselves to hospital. If people think they still need an ambulance they should still call, there is a triage process done on every call, and we will respond to those life threatening cases”

The new policy for public servants will be revealed in the New South Wales budget on June 22.

