Paracetamol Purchases Could Soon Be R18 Due To Overdose Concerns

A surge in teen overdoses has Australia’s independent drug authority considering restrictions on paracetamol.

The regulation overhaul could see purchase limits of one to two packs per person and restrict sales without a prescription to over 18s.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration is also considering options to reduce pack sizes available at supermarkets and impose purchase limits to stop people stockpiling the pain medication.

“In Australia, unlimited numbers of packs of paracetamol can be purchased without a prescription at pharmacies or supermarkets, with 96 or 100 tablet packs and 20 tablet packs, respectively, being the most commonly purchased through these channels,” the report stated.

In a statement the TGA said that although hospitalisation and death rates had not increased in recent years, “there is a concerning increase of misuse in the community”.

The findings from the independent expert report found that 50 Australians die from deliberate paracetamol overdoses every year.

While, rates of intentional overdose were more common among adolescents and young adults, with females two to three times more likely to self-harm with the over-the-counter drug.

They also found a “notable” increase in overdoses among teenage girls in 2019 to 2021.

Symptoms of paracetamol overdose include:

drowsiness

abdominal pain and vomiting

liver failure and death in a more severe case

Crisis support is available from Lifeline on 13 11 14.

