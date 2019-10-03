Pandora Just Released A ‘Millie Bobbie Brown’ Jewellery Collection!

Pandora seems hell bent on sending me broke this year…

They released their enchanting Wonderland collection, of which I wanted to purchase everything, they’re set to release a Harry Potter collection in November (of which I WILL buy EVERYTHING), and they’ve just launched their newest covet list - Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Pandora Me’ range!

That’s right, Stranger Things’ star Millie teamed up with Pandora to release the CUTEST range of tiny charms and link bracelets that are perfect for your daughter, a family member, or yourself!

Check out the adorable range below and get ready to send yourself broke (please don’t actually send yourself broke…).

The new charms, earrings, and bracelets range from $12 to $119, so rush in fast before they’re all gone!

