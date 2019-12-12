Prepare Yourselves, Pancake Kitchen Is Opening A Second Store This Week

Yes, it is official! One of Adelaide's favourite pancake flippin' legends is launching a second venue on the 13th December at Modbury Triangle Shopping Centre.

The Original Pancake Kitchen eatery will be opening within a local heritage-listed building in Modbury.

It will initially be open from 7am to 11pm, Monday to Friday, and 7am to midnight on weekends.

Although, unlike its older sister in the city, it is unlikely that this pancake venue will be open 24/7.

Tune in below to find out more:

Missed Bec and Cosi this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.